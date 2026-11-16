MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Non-resource non-energy exports account for 35% as part of the Russian export structure and its share is steadily growing, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Made in Russia forum.

Speaking about the export structure, the Prime Minister noted that "about 35% in it is already taken by non-resource non-energy exports."

"While this indicator increased by 11% last year, then it added 7% more in January - August 2026 on account of the goods with high added value - products of mechanical engineering, metalware, foods, and many other things," Mishustin said. "There, where our technologies, competencies and labor are embodied," he added.