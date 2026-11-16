MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Understandings reached in conclusion of the APEC summit are planned to be set out in a declaration, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

"Understandings of the summit are expected to be recorded in the final document, the declaration. It will be adopted without signing. It is being agreed, it has been almost finalized by now," Ushakov noted.

"It [the declaration] will set new benchmarks for expanding cooperation in innovation, energy, food security, the development of transport and logistics chains, and other areas," he added.