MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian-US negotiations aimed at removing annoyances are proceeding "at a sluggish pace," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Andrey Kondrashov for TASS and VGTRK.

"They are proceeding at a sluggish pace," he noted, commenting on the progress of these talks. "It’s a difficult process - even though every time I meet with [US Secretary of State Marco] Rubio - we met in New York, and later in Atlanta during the G20 - I address him with a reminder."

According to Lavrov, issues regarding the normal functioning of embassies - a matter of interest to both Moscow and Washington - have been raised with the American side, as has the question of "the ability to travel around the country - not just within a 25-mile radius of the capital, but in a more civilized manner."

"Direct flights, the return of property - specifically the five facilities seized by the Obama administration (a parting shot taken just two weeks before he left the White House) - none of that has happened," Lavrov said.