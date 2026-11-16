MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The city of Shenzhen in China that will host the forthcoming APEC summit activities is a modern Chinese miracle, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"As regards the very city of Shenzhen, where our delegation is heading in stages: some are flying out today, and the rest tomorrow, this is a unique place in many aspects," Ushakov said. "The city that we will probably see is high, high-rise buildings are all the way there, so it is like the modern Chinese miracle," he stressed.

It is a "very young city," founded only in 1979, the Kremlin aide said. "Yet it is a symbol of the Chinese economic miracle and the example, the result of the successful reform and opening-up policy of our Chinese friends and neighbors," he added.