MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to Tajikistan on November 19-20 at the invitation of the country’s president, Emomali Rahmon, the Kremlin’s press office reported in a statement on Monday.

"On November 19-20, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will travel to Tajikistan on a working visit at the invitation of President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon," the statement reads.

"Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon will hold talks to discuss key issues pertaining to the strategic partnership and allied relationship between Russia and Tajikistan as well as current international and regional matters," according to the Kremlin.