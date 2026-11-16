ABU DHABI /UAE/, November 16. /TASS/. Russia intends to advance military and military-technical cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) more quickly amid the crisis in the Middle East, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with Ali Al Shamsi, secretary-general of the UAE’s Supreme Council for National Security.

"At the head of state’s direction, I personally led the interagency delegation to move faster on a range of security issues amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. Our top priority is military and military-technical cooperation, where our countries have considerable potential," Shoigu said.

He stressed that the two countries continue to work together in international forums. "As some countries try to push through their initiatives by sidestepping universal norms of international law, the members of BRICS, the leading group of countries of the Global South and East, must put up a united front, uphold the primacy of international law together and help build a fairer multipolar world order," Shoigu added.