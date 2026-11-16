MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked the Crimean Bridge again, Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said.

"The enemy has attacked the Crimean Bridge again. Traffic is currently suspended. <…> We will provide further updates as the situation develops," he wrote on the Max messaging app.

Aksyonov urged residents and visitors to the peninsula to refrain from traveling toward the Crimean Bridge and to take the situation into account when planning their routes. Road traffic across the Crimean Bridge was suspended at 11:54 p.m. Moscow time on November 16.