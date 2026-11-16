PARIS, November 16. /TASS/. French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen of the National Rally party held a closed-door meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Vadim Omelchenko to tell him that she would stop helping Kiev if elected president, AFP reported, citing a press statement from her party.

"The state of public finances will not allow us to continue providing financial assistance to Ukraine in the coming months," she reportedly said.

At the same time, she reaffirmed that she would "fulfill the commitments already made by France, in particular regarding the 90-billion-euro loan" provided to Kiev by the European Union.