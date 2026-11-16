MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Motor traffic that was suspended on Monday morning following a Ukrainian drone attack has resumed with traffic running in one direction at a time, the Russian transport ministry said.

"Traffic along the motor section of the Crimean Bridge that was suspended after an enemy drone attack on the morning of November 16 has resumed on a single lane with traffic alternating in both directions," it said, adding that repair works continue.

Crimea’s head Sergey Aksyonov said earlier that Ukrainian troops had struck the Crimean Bridge, temporarily halting motor traffic.