MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. China warmly welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Izvestia.

According to him, Beijing is convinced that a meeting between the Russian leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit will give a powerful new impetus to the steady development of relations between the two countries.

"We warmly welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin to the APEC summit in Shenzhen and are confident that another meeting between the leaders of our two countries will undoubtedly give a powerful new impetus to the further steady development of bilateral relations," the Chinese diplomat emphasized.

He noted that relations between Moscow and Beijing are important for peace, stability, development and prosperity throughout the Asia-Pacific region. "I firmly believe that, under the strategic guidance of the leaders of our two countries, practical cooperation between China and Russia will undoubtedly make an even greater contribution to building an Asia-Pacific community, as well as to the cause of peace and development globally," Zhang Hanhui said.