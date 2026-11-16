MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to have three busy days at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the Russian leader would arrive in Shenzhen tomorrow. "He has three busy days ahead of him in Shenzhen. Then he will have a busy day, or rather 24 hours, in Tajikistan in a bilateral format. That will be at the end of the week," Peskov said.

"The APEC format is one dimension. Then there will be bilateral meetings and a separate trilateral meeting involving Putin, [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping] and [US leader Donald] Trump. All the meetings are very important," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

Peskov noted that attempts to compare the upcoming meeting of the leaders of Russia, the United States and China - Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping - with the Yalta and Tehran conferences were "political science exercises" that had nothing to do with reality.

"All comparisons with Yalta are political science exercises that have nothing to do with reality. The same goes for Tehran. Things are completely different," the Kremlin spokesman remarked.

"Let us not forget that at least two of the three countries base their vision of the world order on multipolarity and rule out the possibility of anyone deciding or predetermining the fate of other countries. These are Russia and China. We fully share this vision of the world order. Therefore, to say that someone is getting together to 'decide the fate of the world' - that is certainly not Russia and certainly not China. We do not want anyone deciding our fate for us, and we will never encroach on the right to decide the fate of others," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.