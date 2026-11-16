MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The key event of the APEC summit - the working meeting of the leaders of forum economies - will be held on November 19, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The main program of the summit - the working meeting of the leaders [will be held] as early as November 19," Ushakov said.

"The President of China will welcome all arriving heads of delegations, followed by a joint photo session, and then the meeting itself, where each leader will deliver a speech," the presidential aide said. The Russian delegation will also attend the meeting. "Literally three or four people; the lineup is currently being finalized as well," Ushakov added.