ABU DHABI /UAE/, November 16 /TASS/. Russia is grateful to the UAE for mediating the exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine, said Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu after meetings with the leadership of the UAE.

"We’ve thanked our colleagues for their contribution to the Ukrainian affairs, primarily in the exchange of prisoners of war," he said.

According to Shoigu, thanks to the UAE’s direct involvement, "more than 8,000 families were reunited. And, of course, this is such a significant, very good effort, for which we are undoubtedly grateful to our colleagues."