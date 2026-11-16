MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. After Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held a summit in Anchorage last year, European leaders tried desperately to "pull" the American president away from agreements made with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Andrey Kondrashov for TASS and VGTRK.

"But then the Europeans rushed to Washington and grabbed onto the Americans, onto Trump, onto their arms. They started trying to pull him away from this agreement," he said.

"Look at the quotes that are now available from Trump’s statements in Anchorage and immediately after – they were very positive: we had agreed practically everything, except, perhaps, one point. All of this later fell by the wayside. And already in June, in Evian, at the G7 summit, [French President Emmanuel] Macron proudly declared: 'We have buried Anchorage; America is now back on our side,'" Lavrov said.