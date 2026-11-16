BELGOROD, November 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian drones continue to attack the Belgorod Region, with one civilian killed and four wounded over the past day in aerial assaults, the region’s crisis response center said on the Max messenger.

"A woman was gravely wounded and died on site when a drone detonated in the Graivoronsky district. In Belgorod, two men suffered leg wounds when a drone flew into an industrial facility. They are now being transported to the hospital," the authority said in a statement.

Also, a man suffered a fragmentation wound to the face when a drone attacked an infrastructure site, and is now being transported to the hospital. The last victim sought medical assistance after a drone attacked his car in the settlement of Oktyabrsky. He was diagnosed with a blast-induced ear injury and will continue his treatment on an outpatient basis.

As a result of Ukrainian strikes on the Shebekino district, windows were smashed in a house, an apartment and an administrative building of an industrial enterprise. In the Valuiki district, residents reported damage to the windows, roof and walls of their house, while the roof of another household was pierced.

In the Yakovlevo district, the windows and walls of a household were damaged, while in the Krasnaya Yaruga district, a car sustained damage.