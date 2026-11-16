MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. One should not talk to the United States "with one's mouth agape in delight" - the Americans do not respect such behavior, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Andrey Kondrashov for TASS and VGTRK.

"For instance, some might call the lifting of sanctions on the supply of Russian diesel a 'bold step' by Washington. But when asked about it - specifically, when Democrats questioned why the sanctions had been eased - the Americans themselves replied: 'No sanctions have been lifted; they all remain in place. It was simply done to calm the market for a couple of days.' We must look at things soberly. We do need to talk to the Americans, but approaching them 'with one's mouth agape in delight' does not serve our interests - and the Americans do not respect that kind of behavior," Lavrov emphasized.

On October 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, held a telephone conversation, during which they discussed, among other topics, the supply of petroleum products. Putin stated that Moscow had confirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to both the US and global markets. The Washington administration has exempted shipments of Russian diesel fuel to global markets from US sanctions until April 7, 2027. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak previously told TASS that Russia is beginning to lift its ban on diesel fuel exports ahead of schedule; the country is prepared to supply 300,000 tons of diesel in October, 500,000 tons in November, and 1 million tons in December, with the long-term goal of increasing this volume to 3 million tons per month.