NEW YORK, November 17. /TASS/. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has taken some of the equipment whose malfunction caused a major disruption to air traffic in the United States last week for examination and intends to recreate the conditions under which the incident occurred, CNN reported.

"Something went wrong with that router, in which it was sending a lot of signals to the system and overloaded. Essentially, a DDoS attack that the FAA did on itself, and so what is happening now is that the FBI has taken some of that equipment, and now they’re going to try to replicate it," journalist Evan Perez said on the network.

The journalist added that investigators are also examining the timing of the decision to replace the equipment. "One of the key issues here that everyone’s looking at is you know why are you replacing that kind of equipment on a Friday afternoon, which is like the peak part of the day for travel in the United States," Perez noted.

On November 13, the US Federal Aviation Administration suspended all departures nationwide for more than four hours due to a communications outage at air traffic control centers. This was the longest nationwide flight suspension in 25 years: more than 10,000 flights were canceled on Friday and Saturday. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the disruption to what has been described as an incredibly old air traffic control system whose routers were unable to handle the overload.