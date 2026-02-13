Hungary’s purchases of Russian pipeline gas gain 8% in 2025

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Hungary increased its purchases of Russian pipeline gas by 8% in value terms in 2025, becoming the leader in terms of this indicator among EU countries, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations.

The European Union imported 407 mln euros worth of Russian pipeline gas in December 2025. As of today, the TurkStream gas pipeline remains the only active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe.

Hungary (199 mln euros), Greece (76 mln euros), and Bulgaria (72 mln euros) remain the top purchasers. Slovakia paid 43 mln euros for gas, while Italy paid 16.5 mln euros.

In total, the European Union paid 5.8 bln euros for Russian pipeline gas in 2025 compared to 7.6 bln euros in the previous year. The main buyers were Hungary (2.8 bln euros), which increased purchases by 8.2%, Greece (1.3 bln euros), Bulgaria (884 mln euros), and Slovakia (600 mln euros).

TASS reported earlier that Russia exported a record 18 bln cubic meters of gas to Europe via the TurkStream pipeline in 2025.