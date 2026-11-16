MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Havana asks Moscow and its other allies to continue assisting it amid the US economic blockade, Cuban Ambassador to Russia Enrique Orta Gonzalez said.

"The solidarity and support of fraternal and anti-colonial political forces, like all of you here, played a decisive role in the Cuban people’s struggle for victory over the non-stop imperialist attempts to overthrow the Cuban Revolution. This was a pivotal moment. That is why, on behalf of the Communist Party of Cuba, I am taking this opportunity to once again express our unwavering gratitude to you and ask you to stay on our side," he said at the General Assembly of the Forum of Supporters of the Struggle Against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism - For the Freedom of Nations!

He recalled that over the past nine months, his country has been facing "an unprecedented US aggression, the tightening economic, trade, and financial blockade, as well as energy and naval blockade." "All of this is happening because of the United States’ ungrounded and politically-motivated move to designate Cuba as a threat to its national security," he said.

"Their goal is to weaken the Cuban economy, create social hardships and upend our political system. Its consequences affect all Cubans. It hinders access to medicines, food, technology, and financing. Altogether, the damage and losses over more than six decades amount to billions of dollars. Behind every figure are Cuban families, patients, students, and workers," the ambassador stated.

"Cuba poses no threat either to the United States or anyone else," he stressed. "What poses threat is the blockade which is geared to suffocate Cuba’s economy, cause deficit, discontent, and surrender. Measures aimed at disrupting oil supplies are aggravating the difficulties facing our energy system. They particularly affect health care, transportation, production, economic activity in general, and the daily lives of Cuban families. This is not just about putting pressure on the Cuban government, this is about measures that have direct consequences for millions of people. This is, in fact, collective punishment of a noble and heroic people."

"Cuba’s Communist Party reaffirms its commitment to cooperation with political forces that share these principles," he said. "Cuba continues defending its independence and its right to build its own future. Our people stand firm on this and will continue to do so. We will not relinquish our sovereignty and will not bend to what they are trying to impose on us."