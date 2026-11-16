MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Digital platforms are supporting Russian non-commodity exports, being active in countries including Ethiopia and Mongolia, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Digital platforms, both domestic and international, play an important role in increasing non-commodity non-energy exports. A potential exporter needs to adapt the product range to rapidly changing demand, establish logistics, calculate the economy, and engage in systematic promotion. Such platforms help make this way more quickly and lower barriers through analytics and the testing of interest," he said at the Made in Russia forum.

Russian platforms "are already present in fourteen countries, including EAEU and CIS member states, as well as Ethiopia and Mongolia," Mishustin said, adding that some domestic manufacturers are opening their own stores in countries including Turkey, China, and the UAE.