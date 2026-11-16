MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia’s current account surplus rose to $40.8 bln in January-September 2026 from $28.6 bln in the same period of 2025, according to the Central Bank’s preliminary estimates.

Russia’s current account surplus in September 2026 stood at $6.1 bln, down from $7.6 bln in the previous year.

Deficit in the services balance reached $37.8 bln compared to $35.3 bln in January-September 2025, driven by a faster increase in imports relative to exports. "The trend in services imports was primarily shaped by growth of the total spending of Russians abroad and an increase in the cost of transport services provided by non-residents," the Bank of Russia said. Moreover, the increase in exports was driven primarily by a rise in the value of services provided by residents to foreign transport companies, the regulator added.

Foreign trade balance surplus reached $103.5 bln, up from $85.5 bln in January-September 2025, driven by an increase in exports resulting from high prices in global commodity markets, the Central Bank noted.