MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Export-oriented enterprises account for 8 million jobs in Russia, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Developing export capabilities impacts not only the dynamics of foreign trade but also the economic development of our nation and its various regions. Export-oriented organizations already account for around 8 million jobs," he said at the Made in Russia forum.

"Including within the framework of town-forming enterprises, which uphold a significant volume of social obligations. Such companies help create a comfortable environment and foster social stability for a broad segment of the population," the premier added.

He also stressed the importance of "increasing the number of exporters, identifying untapped potential within smaller organizations, and adjusting foreign trade strategy as businesses grow."