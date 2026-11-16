WASHINGTON, November 16. /TASS/. The US president’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, discussed Ukrainian settlement with Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov on Monday, Kushner said on the X social network.

"This morning, Witkoff and I spoke with Yury Ushakov to discuss the progress we have made and the next steps in the peace process," Kushner wrote.

He added that, together with Witkoff, he discussed Ukraine with representatives of the Kiev government and national security advisers from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Poland and Italy, as well as with EU and NATO officials.

In his words, US President Donald Trump "is determined to achieve a lasting peace" in Ukraine, and his administration remains "fully committed to doing everything possible to help make that happen.".