MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described how in 2008, while he was foreign minister, Finland’s now President Alexander Stubb used rather colorful language to characterize Mikhail Saakashvili, who was then president of Georgia.

"I have a long-standing relationship with Stubb, dating back to when he was still foreign minister. He visited Moscow during the five-day war in Georgia. And he went to Georgia as Finland’s foreign minister, a neutral country, as a peacemaker, to see and understand what could be done to quell the situation. And on his way back, he stopped in Moscow. We had a one-on-one over coffee with him before the negotiations," Lavrov said in an interview with Andrey Kondrashov for TASS and VGTRK.

"And he described Mikhail Saakashvili, whom he had managed to talk to, in rather coarse language. He said: ‘I spoke with Saakashvili; he is a – expletive – lunatic. And he perceived our actions very reasonably."

According to Lavrov, "everyone understood perfectly well how everything began, who gave the order. And Alexander Stubb later became one of the initiators of the European Union’s investigation into these events. A Swiss citizen headed it and admitted that it was Saakashvili who started it all."