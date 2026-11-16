MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Europe had plenty of chances to mediate on Ukraine, but "we all know how that ended," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Andrey Kondrashov in an interview for TASS and VGTRK.

"Europe had multiple opportunities to play the role of a mediator, starting from February 2014, when France, Germany and Poland acted as guarantors of the agreement between [former Ukrainian President Viktor] Yanukovich and the opposition," he said.

Lavrov went on to list several other instances when European mediators could have played a positive role in the Ukrainian crisis.

"But we all know how that ended," the minister concluded.

He recalled that incumbent Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, whom he ran into a few days ago at an international forum on peace and security in Abu Dhabi, was his country’s guarantor in 2014. "I brought this up and said: ‘Here’s one of the guarantors’," the top Russian diplomat said.

"The morning after this agreement, a coup d’etat took place. A manhunt was launched for Yanukovich, who was a party to this agreement. That was the first step," Lavrov said.

In his words, Moscow had to rebuke Europe: "Folks, how could this happen? You’ve made an agreement and you asked us not to interfere with Yanukovich supporting this agreement."

"And then suddenly all of Europe, including those who signed it on its behalf, said: ‘You know, sometimes democracy takes unexpected twists,’ Lavrov said.

Pumping Ukraine with weapons and disrupting deals

The top Russian diplomat went on to say that "the Minsk Accords followed a year later, when Germany and France signed at the supreme level corresponding guarantees approved by the UN Security Council."

"Their fate is well-known. [Former German Chancellor Angela] Merkel, [former French President Francois] Hollande, [former Ukrainian President Pyotr] Poroshneko, all the three signatories, except Russian President Vladimir Putin, admitted that they were not planning to fulfill anything. They were buying time to pump Ukraine with weapons," Lavrov said.

According to him, "the third time was in 2019, when [incumbent French President Emmanuel] Macron brought together [Vladimir] Zelensky, who had been elected that same year under slogans of peace, as well as Merkel and Putin, and the Normandy Four adopted a document reaffirming the need to fulfill the Minsk Accords, including by reflecting the special status of Donbass in the constitution of Ukraine."

Furthermore, Lavrov continued, "in April 2022, [then UK Prime Minister] Boris Johnson, on behalf of Britain, prohibited signing the already initialed document, proposed by the Ukrainians themselves."

"Besides, let’s keep in mind Anchorage, which was also trampled upon by the Europeans," the minister said, adding that the Europeans have "a good track record."

He added that during a Ukraine-themed UN Security Council meeting in September, "there was also another surge of European incantations about the need for them to participate" in negotiations on Ukraine, but voiced in the form of ultimatums.

"And when they, pointing a finger at Russia, said at the session: ‘Russia does not want to, while we must, this is our continent, and our security,’ I simply cited these cold facts to them."