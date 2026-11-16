MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia purchased yuan on the domestic market with settlements on November 13, 2026, in the amount of 15.1 bln rubles ($182.8 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The regulator also purchased yuan on the domestic market with settlements on November 12 in the amount of 15.1 bln rubles.

The Bank of Russia carries out purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble instrument.