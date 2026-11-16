MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia’s non-resource non-energy exports grew by 7% in the first nine months of this year to $123.5 bln, State Secretary, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov said.

"Non-resource non-energy exports amounted to $123.5 bln, which represents a 7% increase compared to last year," he said at the Made in Russia forum.

Despite the challenges faced by Russian industrial enterprises and agricultural producers, export figures are on the rise, Chekushov noted, adding that it is important to sustain this trend.