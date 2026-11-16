NEW YORK, November 16. /TASS/. The Senate Appropriations Committee has revealed the first entirely new designation for an air-dropped nuclear gravity bomb in decades, namely B94, The War Zone (TWZ) portal reported after studying draft US budget for fiscal year 2027.

In line with the document, a total of $77.108 million are to be allocated for the B94 program. At the same time, the document contained no details about specifications or purpose of the new bomb.

According to the portal, the only weapon fitting this general description known to be in development now is the bunker-busting Nuclear Deterrent System-Air-delivered (NDS-A). However, no relation between the two projects has been confirmed officially.

The last new nuclear bomb known to have received a designation was the B90, whose development stopped in 1991 amid nuclear arms reductions that followed the end of the Cold War.