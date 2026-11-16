WASHINGTON, November 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he had received no information regarding limited access to Starlink services in Ukraine.

During a media stakeout before his departure to the Philippines and China to attend ASEAN and APEC events, a journalist asked Trump why Starlink services in Ukraine have been restricted. "I don't know that they are. I haven't heard that," Trump replied.

On Saturday, Vladimir Zelensky claimed that Starshiled, a military version of Starlink, was maintaining speed restrictions for Ukraine’s army in the combat zone for the fifth consecutive day. Kiev already complained about Starshield restrictions in October.