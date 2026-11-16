MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Pyongyang supports Russia’s efforts aimed at resisting attempts by the United States and the collective West to restore neo-colonialism and neo-Nazism, said Jo Yong Won, a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

"The visit to Moscow by the party and government delegation of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and their participation in the general assembly of the ‘For the Freedom of Nations!’ forum, organized by the United Russia party, are a manifestation of our party and government’s firm support and solidarity with the just cause of President Vladimir Putin and the United Russia party, aimed at countering the machinations of the United States and the collective West aimed at restoring neo-Colonialism and neo-Nazism, as well as fighting to build a multipolar world order," the member of the DPRK party leadership said.

Jo Yong Won went on to say that the current visit to Russia provided the DPRK delegation with "an opportunity to become more deeply acquainted with the selfless efforts of the fraternal people of Russia to defend their sovereignty and security interests, and to deepen mutual understanding and cooperation between the ruling parties" of the two countries.

The North Korean delegation led by Jo Yong Won arrived in Russia on an official visit on November 14. Earlier today, Jo Yong Won took part in the opening of the general assembly of the the Forum of Supporters of the Struggle Against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism - For the Freedom of Nations!, and meet with Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.