LUGANSK, November 16. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces launched strikes on municipalities in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), killing five civilians, and wounding five others, including three children the head of the republic, Leonid Pasechnik, reported on his Telegram channel.

"A difficult day for our republic: five people were killed. Another five were wounded, including three children," he wrote.

According to Pasechnik, on the Starobelsk-Novoaidar road, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked a passenger car, killing the driver and injuring two minors. In the Novopskovsky district, a truck driver was killed in Ukraine’s attack.

On a section of the Antratsit-Rovenky road, Ukrainian forces struck a Gazel minivan, killing a man. Near the town of Schastye, the enemy attacked vehicles while repair work was underway; a road service employee was killed, and another was wounded.

"In the Troitsky municipal district, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) struck the area around a residential building, killing a man. In the Starobelskky municipal district, a driver was wounded in an attack on a passenger car. The enemy carried out another strike in the Kremensky municipal district near a residential building, injuring a 17-year-old boy," Pasechnik added.