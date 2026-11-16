MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia is being "squeezed out" of Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) company and from all energy markets of the world, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov for TASS and VGTRK television.

"They [the United States] proudly announced that Venezuelan oil is now controlled by them, and not by China and Russia. Although we did not control anything there but we were partners. We are being pressed out from there, we are being pressed out from all energy markets," the minister said.

"The doctrine of domination in global energy market was approved, which is being brought into life. Naftna Industrija Srbije with Gazprom Neft as the main shareholder is being reformed. We are also being driven out of there," Lavrov noted.