WASHINGTON, November 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he intends to discuss Ukraine, Iran, and nuclear disarmament with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

"So we're going to talk about denuclearization. Tough subject because it's very hard for any of us to say we'll get rid of our nukes, right? But especially since you do have other countries, but we're going to be talking about denuclearization. We'll talk about Iran. We have Iran in very good shape, but we'll talk about Iran a little bit. We'll talk about my favorite subject: Ukraine," the American leader told journalists at the White House before flying to the Philippines and China for ASEAN and APEC events.

He added that the meeting would also discuss economics and trade.