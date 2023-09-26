Russian Black Sea Fleet commander taking part in Defense Ministry board meeting

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Viktor Sokolov is taking part in a Russian Defense Ministry board meeting, according to a video released by the ministry on Tuesday.

Sokolov is participating in the meeting via a video link.

Earlier, a number of Ukraine mass media and Telegram channels claimed that the Black Sea Fleet commander had allegedly been killed in an attack on the fleet’s headquarters in Sevastopol, along with other high-ranking officers.

The Kiev regime delivered a missile strike on Sevastopol on September 22, damaging the building of the Black Sea Fleet headquarters. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russia’s air defense system shot down five missiles. One serviceman went missing.