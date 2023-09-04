Ten shelling attacks on government forces reported in Syria in past day — defense ministry

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Ten shelling attacks on Syrian government forces by militants of terrorist groups were reported during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"During the day, ten shelling attacks on positions of government forces were reported in the Idlid de-escalation zone: six shelling attacks from positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in the Aleppo governorate and four shelling attacks from position of the Turkestan Islamic Party terrorist groups (outlawed in Russia) in the Idlib governorate," he said.

According to Kulit, 14 violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition’s drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours. He also said that a pair of the coalition’s Typhoon and a pair of Rafale fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, four times during the day.