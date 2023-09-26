Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant fully supplied with cooling water — Rosenergoatom official

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is not experiencing any deficit of cooling water despite the drying up the Kakhovskoye Reservoir following the destruction of the adjacent dam by Ukrainian forces, Renat Karchaa, adviser to the CEO of Russian state nuclear power concern Rosenergoatom, said.

The situation surrounding water supplies for the ZNPP was exacerbated after Ukrainian troops destroyed the dam of the Kakhovka Hydro Power Plant (HPP), which resulted in a severe reduction in the reservoir’s water volume.

"There is enough water right now, there was enough of it then, because all measures were taken for sealing the sluice gate that divided the cooling pond [of the ZNPP] and the Kakhovskoye Reservoir," the official told the Rossiya-24 TV channel. "We can say that today we are not experiencing any problems, both with regard to the cooling pond and spraying modules," Karchaa added.

Located in Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear facility, with roughly 6GW of capacity, is the largest of its kind in Europe. Russia took control of the plant on February 28, 2022, in the first days of its special military operation in Ukraine. Since then, units of the Ukrainian army have periodically conducted shelling both of residential districts in nearby Energodar and the premises of the nuclear plant itself, by means of drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).