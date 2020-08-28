Russia to complete trials of smart munitions for latest artillery gun in 2020

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The trials of multi-functional projectiles for Russia’s latest Derivatsiya-PVO anti-aircraft artillery system will be completed this year, the press office of the Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) told TASS on Friday.

"The trials of ammunition with a multi-functional projectile will be completed in 2020," the press office said.

The 2S38 ‘Derivatsiya-PVO’ anti-aircraft artillery system was unveiled at the Army-2018 international arms show. The self-propelled surface-to-air artillery system is mounted on the chassis of the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle and is outfitted with a combat module with a 57mm automatic gun.

The gun is capable of firing smart munitions to fight air targets most effectively. The Derivatsiya-PVO is primarily designated to fight drones, cruise missiles and aircraft weapons in the close-in zone. The anti-aircraft artillery weapon is also capable of striking ground targets.

The Derivatsiya-PVO needs no radar station thanks to its opto-electronic guidance and reconnaissance system and the advanced fire control technology, which boosts its stealth properties: it can effectively spot targets in any conditions with the help of 2S38 TV and thermal imaging channels, while staying invisible for the enemy.

In addition to the gun, the Derivatsiya-PVO is armed with a 7.62mm Kalashnikov PKTM machine-gun with an ammunition load of 500 rounds to fight infantry. A 9T260 transporter-loader vehicle has been created for the Derivatsiya-PVO to deliver several ammunition loads at a time and quickly reload the combat vehicle directly on the battlefield.

The Derivatsiya-PVO anti-aircraft artillery system rolled through Moscow’s Red Square for the first time during the Victory Parade on June 24, 2020.