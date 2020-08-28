Russia’s latest nuclear-powered subs to carry cruise missiles with range of over 4,000 km

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 28. /TASS/. The Project 885M multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarines Voronezh and Vladivostok laid down at the Sevmash Shipyard on July 20 will carry upgraded Kalibr-M cruise missiles with a range of over 4,000 km, a source in the defense industry told TASS on the sidelines of the Army-2020 forum on Friday.

"The new multi-purpose submarines will carry principally new Kalibr-M missiles with a firing range of over 4,000 km," the source said.

The new Kalibr-M cruise missiles will be capable of delivering either conventional high-explosive fragmentation or nuclear warheads to the target, he said.

As the source stressed, "the new submarines will be better prepared for the mission of non-nuclear strategic deterrence compared to their predecessors."

The nuclear-powered submarines Vladivostok and Voronezh are expected to be put afloat in 2024 and 2025 and delivered to the Navy under the existing state armament program, i.e. by the end of 2027.

A contract for building Project 885M (Yasen-M) multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarines was signed at the Army-2019 international arms show in the summer of 2019.

The baseline Project 885 lead nuclear-powered underwater cruiser Severodvinsk entered service with Russia’s Northern Fleet in 2014. The upgraded Project 885M lead sub Kazan is set to be delivered to the Navy by the end of 2020.

Five Project 885M submarines are at various stages of their construction at the Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation).

Project 885/885M submarines are armed with Kalibr-PL and (or) Oniks cruise missiles and will eventually carry Tsirkon hypersonic missiles as their basic weapons.