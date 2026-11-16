MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia’s pipeline gas supplies to Turkey fell by 18% in January-September 2026 year-on-year, according to TASS’ calculations based on figures provided by Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

In September, Turkey imported a total of 968 mln cubic meters of gas from Russia via the TurkStream and Blue Stream, according to the agency.

In total, the volume of Russian gas pumped to Turkey reached 13.1 bln cubic meters in January-September (down by 18.2%).

TASS previously reported that Russian gas flows to Turkey reached 21.16 bcm (+0.4%) in 2025.

Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines crossing the Black Sea. Blue Stream was commissioned in early 2003. It has a design capacity of 16 bcm per year and a total length of 1,213 km. The TurkStream export gas pipeline consists of two strings: one designed to supply gas to Turkish consumers, and the other to supply gas to countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe. TurkStream has a total capacity of 31.5 bcm, with operations having started in January 2020.