MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with Jo Yong Won, a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

The North Korean delegation led by Jo Yong Won arrived in Russia on an official visit on November 14.

Earlier today, Jo Yong Won took part in the opening of the general assembly of the the Forum of Supporters of the Struggle Against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism - For the Freedom of Nations!, and meet with Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.