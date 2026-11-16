MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asked German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in September why the investigation into the Nord Stream blowup had been dragging on for years, while the "punishment" for the drone incident in Leipzig followed a few days later.

"I asked him: against this background (with the drone incident at Leipzig airport - TASS) isn't it taking you a bit long to investigate the Nord Streams, when what you found there wasn't a dud, but someone blew you up, spitting in your face, and you just wiped it off? You've been investigating for four years now. And because of the drone, they were kicked out (the Russian House in Berlin, the Consulate General in Bonn - TASS), without hesitation," he said in an interview with Andrey Kondrashov for TASS and VGTRK.

"These are different things," Lavrov quoted Wadephul as saying.

The Russian Foreign Minister agreed that they were talking about different things: "One thing is an accident, when a drone ended up [in the airport], but didn’t explode. And the second thing is when you publicly said that the suspect acted with the full consent and under the guidance of the official structures of Ukraine. And will you be closing something down or asking someone to leave?"

Lavrov said that after the drone with an unexploded warhead was found at Leipzig Airport, Russia "was informed three days later that they were closing the Consulate General in Bonn and the Russian House in Berlin."

According to him, the Russian House in Berlin was "the largest abroad, the most popular; it was always full of people, Germans enjoyed visiting it, language courses were held there, there was a library, and musical evenings were organized. Several days passed after the discovery of the drone, and there were no legal proceedings into it. And no one proved it was a Russian drone. They simply announced, and that’s it, that the Russians did it, and we’re expelling their diplomats and their cultural center."