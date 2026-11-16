MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that during the talks in Anchorage, Alaska, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the comprise nature of several elements within US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal on Ukraine.

"Witkoff laid out [US President Donald] Trump’s initiative in detail. And when we arrived in Anchorage and sat down at the negotiating table - the presidents, along with [the Russian president’s foreign policy aide] Yury Ushakov, and [US Secretary of State Marco] Rubio with Witkoff, Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] said: ‘Steven came to visit us and brought a proposal. Before reacting, I want there to be complete clarity." And, being an extremely meticulous person, he read aloud what Witkoff brought, point by point. He would look at him and say: 'Steven, did I state this provision correctly?' Moving on to the next one," Lavrov said.

"When he finished reading it all out loud, he then uttered a phrase that he later repeated at the press conference: ‘We were handed a proposal, we saw that certain elements were of a compromise nature, but since any lasting agreement still relies on compromises to a certain degree, we accept the American proposal. Later, certain interpretations [began to emerge]: 'There was no deal about this, there was no agreement about that, there was an initiative.' But if you propose something and I accept it, in Russia it means that we have a deal," Lavrov said.