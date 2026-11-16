MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The framework for APEC interaction in the sphere of trade digital development in 2027-2030 is being considered at present, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said at the briefing.

APEC summit understandings are expected to be set out in a declaration. "Furthermore, the framework of APEC cooperation in the field of trade digitization for 2027-2030 is being worked out at present," Ushakov said.

"A statement on harnessing the opportunities of the digital economy and artificial intelligence to ensure public well-being is also [being considered], and the APEC Connectivity Blueprint for 2026-2035," the presidential aide said.