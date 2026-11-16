MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia could return to the record levels of non-commodity, non-energy exports seen in 2021 within the next three years, according to First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

"Growth has already reached 7% over the past eight months of this year. I expect that within the next three years, we should return to the record levels seen in 2021 - that is, around $200 bln," Manturov told reporters on the sidelines of the Made in Russia international export forum.

Russia’s non-commodity, non-energy exports grew by 7% in the first nine months of this year, reaching $123.5 bln, State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov reported earlier.