MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Daniil Medvedev has a great chance of reaching the semifinals of the 2026 ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Finals tournament in Italy’s Turin, and if a few balls bounce his way here and there, he can even reach the final, President of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS on Monday.

"Medvedev has a good draw; he should make it to the semifinals assuming his conditioning is okay," Tarpishchev said in an interview with TASS.

"He does well on hard courts and the surface in Turin, as far as I understand, is a bit faster than average," Tarpishchev continued.

"It suits him. Although I don’t know what kind of balls they use there, and that’s also important for Daniil," the RTF chief noted.

"Even if he doesn’t manage to beat Carlos Alcaraz [from Spain] in the group stage, he’ll still able to handle the other two - [Italy’s] Flavio Cobolli and Frances Tiafoe [from the United States]. But then, in the semifinals, Daniil should face Alexander Zverev [from Germany], and Daniil has had success against him," Tarpishchev pointed out.

"Therefore, in the best case, Medvedev might even end up [playing] in the final," the RTF chief added.

The 2026 ATP Finals runs from November 15-22. Played on indoor hard courts at the Inalpi Arena in Italy’s Turin, this will be the ATP's season-ending event. It will pit the best men's players in the world against each other. Italy’s Jannik Sinner is the tournament’s reigning champion.

Medvedev, 30, spent sixteen weeks as the world’s No. 1 player in 2022. He is currently ranked No. 5 in the ATP Rankings. He previously won the 2021 US Open and holds 25 ATP titles. He won five of those 25 titles in 2023. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as well as the ATP Cup while representing the Russian national team.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.