MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam are expanding the scope of their mutual cooperation, including in the trade, economic, and political spheres, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov stated at a briefing.

On November 18, on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Ushakov announced. He noted that the two leaders last spoke recently, in September, during To Lam’s state visit to Russia.

"They meet frequently, and this conversation will certainly be substantive, as the scope of our cooperation with Vietnam - including in the trade, economic, and political realms - is growing," Ushakov explained, pointing out that the Russian leader had paid a state visit to Vietnam in 2024.

"Vietnam is an important country for us - we attach great significance to this relationship - so it is only natural that we are meeting on the APEC platform in Shenzhen," the presidential aide concluded.