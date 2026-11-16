BRUSSELS, November 16. /TASS/. The total number of individuals and entities on the EU's Russia-related sanctions lists has surpassed 4,000, with 3,900 included on the primary blacklist, according to documents published in the Official Journal of the EU.

The document indicates that under the Ukraine-related sanctions list, the EU has imposed measures against 12 individuals and 101 entities - including banks, as well as trading and shipping companies - based in Russia and several foreign states, such as China, the UAE, and Oman.

Furthermore, 30 individuals and two entities have been added to the lists over hybrid activities and cyberattacks. In total, these three tracks account for 145 entries.

However, in some instances, individuals and legal entities may appear two or even three times across different sanctions lists, having been added at various points over the years.

The EU employs this practice of multiple listings to make it more difficult to challenge the restrictions in court, to complicate the process of lifting them once the conflict in Ukraine concludes, and to inflate the overall scale of the sanctions.

Regardless of the formal accusations, the essence of these unlawful EU restrictions remains the same. For individuals, they entail a ban on entering EU territory and asset freezes. For legal entities, they involve asset freezes and a total prohibition on European businesses engaging with those on the list.

Earlier, a source in Brussels told TASS that EU ambassadors had agreed on a new expansion of the anti-Russian blacklist, which now includes 43 individuals and approximately 100 legal entities. The source noted that these restrictive measures are unrelated to the 22nd sanctions package against Russia, which is still under development.