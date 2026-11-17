MANILA, November 17. /TASS/. By broadening the scope of its activity, the AUKUS bloc (US, United Kingdom, Australia) is creating risks for nuclear-weapon-free zones, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned at a meeting of the 21st East Asian Summit on Tuesday.

"The activity of the AUKUS nuclear bloc is widening, creating risks for nuclear-weapon-free zones, which are provided for by the Bangkok Treaty (Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Southeast Asia - TASS) and the Rarotonga Treaty (the South Pacific Nuclear-Free Zone Treaty - TASS)."

"Similar crisis phenomena are brewing as a result of a departure from the fundamental principles at the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting with Partners. These processes threaten setting off a domino effect that could cause serious damage to the ASEAN-centric system. We urge you to prevent such a scenario and respect all the provisions of the ASEAN charter."