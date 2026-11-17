MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is declining at the start of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, according to trading data. The yuan is also falling.

At the opening of the main session, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 0.66% at 2,460.61 and 939.8 points, respectively, as of 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT). Meanwhile, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate fell by 1.3 kopecks from the previous session's close to 12.389 rubles.

By 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (7:00 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index had extended its losses to 2,456.94 points (-0.81%), while the RTS Index stood at 938.01 points (-0.81%). At the same time, the yuan traded at 12.3575 rubles (-4.45 kopecks).

At the opening of the morning trading session, the MOEX Index was down 0.56% at 2,463.07 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).