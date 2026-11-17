NEW YORK, November 17. /TASS/. US air carrier United Airlines has resolved an electronic system outage that caused flight departure delays, the airline’s press service told TASS.

"We have resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures. While some flights were delayed, there was no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights [United Airlines’ regional subsidiary - TASS]," the statement said.

The press service also noted that "there is no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue."